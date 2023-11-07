Truist Financial Corp Has $977,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 6.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

NYSE:TXT opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.39.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

