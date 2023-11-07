Truist Financial Corp Has $980,000 Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Confluent were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $253,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 426,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

CFLT opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

