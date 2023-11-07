Truist Financial Corp Has $990,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,251,609 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,275,000 after buying an additional 1,679,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,244,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,063,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,292,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,201,000 after buying an additional 15,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,912 shares of company stock worth $18,596,893 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Trading Down 7.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.