Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after purchasing an additional 734,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,970,000 after purchasing an additional 83,545 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $50.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PCOR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $202,639.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,267,820.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $202,639.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,820.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $321,474.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,635,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,519,527.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,678 shares of company stock worth $28,189,338 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

