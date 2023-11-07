Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in V.F. were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 213.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 34.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

View Our Latest Report on V.F.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $306,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.