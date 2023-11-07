Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,785 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
