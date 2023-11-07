Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,785 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. TheStreet upgraded American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

