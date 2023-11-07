Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. UBS Group began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

CNQ opened at $66.52 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 60.38%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

