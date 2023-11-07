Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:NXTE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.15% of AXS Green Alpha ETF worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,438,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXS Green Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Get AXS Green Alpha ETF alerts:

AXS Green Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NXTE opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. AXS Green Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44.

AXS Green Alpha ETF Company Profile

The Axs Green Alpha ETF (NXTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting global all-cap companies focused towards a sustainable environment and economy. Securities are selected based on their contribution to the four pillars of sustainability, whilst exhibiting both growth and value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Green Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Green Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.