Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 170,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

