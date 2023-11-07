Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,466,000 after buying an additional 5,346,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,024 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,135,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 198,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,940,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

