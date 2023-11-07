Truist Financial Corp Invests $892,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 143,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

NYSE LEO opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

