Truist Financial Corp Invests $892,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 143,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance
NYSE LEO opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
