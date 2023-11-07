Truist Financial Corp Invests $939,000 in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OneMain by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 106.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OneMain by 72.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $37.88 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

