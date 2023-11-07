Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.13% of Dril-Quip worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 172.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 175.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 124.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

DRQ opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $772.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.81. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $35.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

