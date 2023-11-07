Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,025 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Down 2.1 %

H&R Block stock opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 263.99% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research upped their target price on H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

