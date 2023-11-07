Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $893,700,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 14.44%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

