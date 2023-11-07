Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,604 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 64.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Calix by 483.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CALX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Calix

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

