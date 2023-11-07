Truist Financial Corp Purchases 5,217 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,279,567,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $854,973,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 442.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Articles

