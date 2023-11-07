Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 293,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 410.4% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

SASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

