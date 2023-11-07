Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQWL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $72.79 and a one year high of $84.88. The stock has a market cap of $281.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.