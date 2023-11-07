Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,445,000 after buying an additional 150,393 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4,957.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,194,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,929 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 334,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

