Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

