Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.17% of MasterCraft Boat worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. TheStreet lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares in the company, valued at $37,054,581.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

