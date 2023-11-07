Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,011 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 420,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.