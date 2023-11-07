Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,731 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 166.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 57,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $837,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 40.29. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,117.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

