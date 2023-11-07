Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,138 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 210.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 28,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $1,530,994.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,513.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,318 shares of company stock worth $5,555,054. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $46.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.