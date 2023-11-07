Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,618 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

