Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,094 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.49 and a one year high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.94 and its 200 day moving average is $161.48.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

