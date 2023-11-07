Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,396 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PUK opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. Prudential plc has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $34.37.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($19.63) to GBX 1,440 ($17.78) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.12) to GBX 1,500 ($18.52) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.44) to GBX 1,610 ($19.87) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($19.01) to GBX 1,460 ($18.02) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

