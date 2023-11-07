Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,998 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $52.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

