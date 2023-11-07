Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,401 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $43,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 46.8% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

