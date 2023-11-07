Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,502 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,502 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $376,137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 522,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after acquiring an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 6.0% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,819,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $37.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.11%.

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.