Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,948 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.76% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $243,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

