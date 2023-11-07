Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $164.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

