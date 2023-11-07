Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.