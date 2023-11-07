Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.78. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVN

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.