Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.55% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 675.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period.

HIPS stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

The GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (HIPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TFMS HIPS index. The fund tracks an index of assets that tend to produce high income and pass through that income without being taxed at the constituent level. These include REITs, MLPs, BDCs and debt-based closed-end funds.

