Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,808 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.2 %

HBI opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hanesbrands

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.