UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Up 5.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.48). 66,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.41).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The company has a market capitalization of £107.17 million, a PE ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.59.

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.

