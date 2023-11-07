UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Shares Up 5.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.48). 66,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.41).
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
