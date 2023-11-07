Vale Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 138,069 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 119% compared to the typical daily volume of 62,979 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.

Vale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

