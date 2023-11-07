Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Purchases 100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,359,145 shares of company stock valued at $48,229,508. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $139.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

