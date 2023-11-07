Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Insider Dave Watts Purchases 40,000 Shares

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts acquired 40,000 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($60,733.24).

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £311.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.75 and a beta of 1.43. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 102.60 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 248.40 ($3.07).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

