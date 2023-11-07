Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 1,279.43% and a negative net margin of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Venus Concept Price Performance
Venus Concept stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.61.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.
