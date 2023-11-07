Venus Concept (VERO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 1,279.43% and a negative net margin of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept Price Performance

Venus Concept stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VERO

Venus Concept Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.