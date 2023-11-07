Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE VET opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.19. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.