Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Insider Stella Panu Buys 100,000 Shares

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) insider Stella Panu bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £69,000 ($85,174.67).

Vianet Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of VNET opened at GBX 70 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Vianet Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 49 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market cap of £20.69 million, a PE ratio of 7,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.44.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

