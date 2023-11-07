Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Insider Stella Panu Buys 100,000 Shares

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) insider Stella Panu bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £69,000 ($85,174.67).
Vianet Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of VNET opened at GBX 70 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Vianet Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 49 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.90 ($1.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The stock has a market cap of £20.69 million, a PE ratio of 7,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 76.44.
About Vianet Group
