VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 310,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
VIVO Cannabis Trading Up 5.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.32.
About VIVO Cannabis
ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.
