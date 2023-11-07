Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Down 7.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $45.69 and last traded at $45.98. Approximately 3,526,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,128,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

Specifically, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $703,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,295 shares of company stock worth $3,692,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Wayfair Stock Down 7.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

