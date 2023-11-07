WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 552.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Price Performance

WSBC stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $41.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.89.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

