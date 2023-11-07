Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,045 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,045 ($49.93).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($52.46) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($54.31) to GBX 4,600 ($56.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Whitbread

Whitbread Stock Performance

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,294 ($40.66) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,429.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,380.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of £6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,949.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,441 ($30.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,709 ($45.78).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a GBX 34.10 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,970.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,471 ($42.85) per share, with a total value of £31,239 ($38,561.91). Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Whitbread

(Get Free Report

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.