WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) vs. The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Financial Survey

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WSFS Financial and The PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $1.01 billion 2.36 $222.38 million $4.72 8.25 The PNC Financial Services Group $23.54 billion 2.06 $6.04 billion $14.41 8.44

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than WSFS Financial. WSFS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. WSFS Financial pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 24.14% 13.01% 1.46% The PNC Financial Services Group 20.39% 12.91% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WSFS Financial and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60 The PNC Financial Services Group 3 6 7 0 2.25

WSFS Financial currently has a consensus target price of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 21.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $150.99, indicating a potential upside of 24.12%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than WSFS Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.6% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of WSFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats WSFS Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various insurance products; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; securities underwriting, loan syndications, customer-related trading, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services for institutional clients. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.