Wynn Resorts Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 24,749 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 14,517 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.18.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -594.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -625.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

